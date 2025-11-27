KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6347 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KLIP opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.36. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $34.31.

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

