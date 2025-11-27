Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 211,237 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $73,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 74.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.3%

Targa Resources stock opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

