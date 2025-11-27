Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (HBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ HBDC opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15.
Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
