DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.250-14.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.0 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.29.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $579,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $172,715,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $142,797,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,932,000 after purchasing an additional 122,889 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

