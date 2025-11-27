Q1 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Boosted by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 149,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.