Q1 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Boosted by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.89 EPS.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS.
HAE stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $89.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 149,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
