Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,750,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 767,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 521,089 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 536,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 403,747 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,061,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,082.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.73. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.