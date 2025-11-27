Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,750,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 767,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 521,089 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 536,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 403,747 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels
In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,061,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,082.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE
Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance
Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.73. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.
Clean Energy Fuels Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Fuels
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.