Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nutrien’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NTR opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 738,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.