Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nutrien’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of NTR opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 738,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

