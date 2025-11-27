Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Analog Devices FY2026 Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $9.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.27. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.87.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.77. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $260.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.