Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimpress Q2 Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.66 EPS.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPR
Cimpress Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cimpress
In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,560,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,327.32. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 36,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. This trade represents a 12.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.