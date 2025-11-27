Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $213.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $129,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,640,902.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,986. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

