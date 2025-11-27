Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BURL FY2026 Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURL. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.10. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,893,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 168.4% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 503,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,350,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 667.5% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,281,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

