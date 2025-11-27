Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Chris Hulls Sells 311,749 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $24,035,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 469,749 shares in the company, valued at $36,217,647.90. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Chris Hulls sold 120,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $9,444,000.00.

Life360 Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ LIF opened at $78.46 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $112.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Life360 by 824.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 1,663.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $62,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

