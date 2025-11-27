Enersys $ENS Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enersys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 202,727 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Enersys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 483,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enersys by 249.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 305,635 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $144.58.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

