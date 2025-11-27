Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $464.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

