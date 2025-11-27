FY2026 EPS Estimate for NPK International Raised by Analyst

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NPK International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

NPKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NPK International Price Performance

NPK International stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.00. NPK International has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NPK International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NPK International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

