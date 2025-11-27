Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $289,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,468,000 after buying an additional 647,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,103,000 after acquiring an additional 306,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CDNS opened at $306.35 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.47.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

