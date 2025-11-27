City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Dbs Bank

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

City Developments Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. City Developments has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.