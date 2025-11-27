City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Dbs Bank

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
City Developments Trading Up 4.8%
Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. City Developments has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.18.
City Developments Company Profile
