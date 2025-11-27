Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Core & Main worth $31,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,467,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,841,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,857,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.