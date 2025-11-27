Zacks Research Upgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to “Strong-Buy”

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 3,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

