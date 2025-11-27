Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,249,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,765.92. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

