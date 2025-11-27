4,373,038 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,373,038 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Barrick Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 21.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 27.1% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,976 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 305,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of B opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

