J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after acquiring an additional 929,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,877,000 after purchasing an additional 415,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,847,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.45 and its 200-day moving average is $302.83. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

