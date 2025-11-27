Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Motco boosted its stake in SAP by 400.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its holdings in SAP by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:SAP opened at $240.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.63. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $231.55 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.