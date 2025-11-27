Carlson Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Carlson Capital L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

