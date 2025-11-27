Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

