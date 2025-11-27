Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $321.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.39. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $292.97 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

