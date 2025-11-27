Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after acquiring an additional 299,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

