Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.77 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. The trade was a 20.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.