Korea Investment CORP Sells 72,905 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,905 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $132,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.83. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

