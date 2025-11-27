Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,289 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Express were worth $218,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $364.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day moving average is $322.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.