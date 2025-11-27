Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $143,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1%

TMUS opened at $206.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,649,341 shares of company stock valued at $387,147,483. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

