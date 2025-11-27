Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,800 shares during the period. Ambev makes up about 5.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ambev by 63.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Ambev by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.88 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

