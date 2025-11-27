Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys 1,375,657 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 312.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375,657 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $129,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $395,089.03. This trade represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Cooper Companies stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

