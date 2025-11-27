Korea Investment CORP Purchases 151,152 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,152 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $313,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

