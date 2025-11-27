Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $21,221,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,834,000.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.95. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -90.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

