Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $276.34 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

