Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 60,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $358,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $629.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $665.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

