Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

GRAB stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

