David Raben Sells 5,500 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) insider David Raben sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $101,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,497 shares in the company, valued at $654,919.65. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Raben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 9th, David Raben sold 22,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.76.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

