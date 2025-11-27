Hershey Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Pony AI accounts for 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the first quarter worth about $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pony AI by 776.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PONY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PONY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 350.98%.The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pony AI Profile

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.