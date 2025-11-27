Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

