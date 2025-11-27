Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 128.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Intapp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of INTA opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33, a PEG ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,807,587.68. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,944. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.