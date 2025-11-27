Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $156.66 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

