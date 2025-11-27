Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, Director Steven E. Voskuil purchased 20,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,232. The trade was a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Steinour acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $99,562.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,880.50. This represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Baird R W downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

