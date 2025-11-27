Stevens Capital Partners Purchases New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after purchasing an additional 884,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.64 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

