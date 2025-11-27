Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN is MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Qfin comprises 10.0% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Qfin were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Qfin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,612,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,312 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qfin by 116.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after acquiring an additional 740,888 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in Qfin by 22.6% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,295,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,890,000 after acquiring an additional 606,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Qfin by 183.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%.The business had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

