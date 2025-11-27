Stevens Capital Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 520,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VEA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.