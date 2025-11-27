MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 177,416 Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR $CHA

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. Chagee accounts for 3.5% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Chagee during the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Chagee in the second quarter worth approximately $11,034,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Chagee in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Chagee in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chagee in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Chagee Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Chagee stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $465.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.14 million.

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

