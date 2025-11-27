Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,019 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $80,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in McKesson by 16.7% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

MCK opened at $884.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

