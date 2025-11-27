Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $301.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

